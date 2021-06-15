Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dan Wayman
@theamazingdjw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baldwin's Book Barn, Lenape Road, West Chester, PA, USA
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
baldwin's book barn
lenape road
west chester
pa
usa
library
Book Images & Photos
Book Images & Photos
reading nook
book store
reading
old books
indoors
furniture
room
shelf
shop
bookstore
bookcase
Brown Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
SNEAKER
54 photos · Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
Office Life
41 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Built Environment
49 photos · Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers