This photo was only modified slightly in order to make it fit a 4K monitor. The colors are really those colors. Painted Hills Unit at John Day National Park is one of Oregon’s greatest treasures. I suggest you visit! This is part of the park that is photographed far less often than the main attraction, which lacks the green vegetation of these hills. This part, which is along the way to the main hills if you're coming from the town of Mitchell, is more breathtaking IMHO.