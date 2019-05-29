Go to Dan Meyers's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and brown mountain under blue sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

This photo was only modified slightly in order to make it fit a 4K monitor. The colors are really those colors. Painted Hills Unit at John Day National Park is one of Oregon’s greatest treasures. I suggest you visit! This is part of the park that is photographed far less often than the main attraction, which lacks the green vegetation of these hills. This part, which is along the way to the main hills if you're coming from the town of Mitchell, is more breathtaking IMHO.

Related collections

Oregon
32 photos · Curated by Ma C
oregon
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Novanati
15 photos · Curated by Richard Bradley
novanati
prehistoric
outdoor
Oregon
16 photos · Curated by Kati Wilkins
oregon
outdoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking