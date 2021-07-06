Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Johanna Steppan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
open water swimmer, lake
Related tags
open water swimmer
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
vessel
vehicle
transportation
watercraft
Free images
Related collections
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Neon
238 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle