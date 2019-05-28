Go to Xtra, Inc.'s profile
whit, red, and black pagoda lanterns on shelf
whit, red, and black pagoda lanterns on shelf
Kanda Shrine, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan
Kanda Shrine (神田明神 Kanda-myōjin, officially 神田神社 Kanda-jinja), is a Shinto shrine located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The shrine dates back 1,270 years, but the current structure was rebuilt several times due to fire and earthquakes. It is situated in one of the most expensive estate areas in Tokyo. Kanda Shrine was an important shrine to both the warrior class and citizens of Japan, especially during the Edo period, when shōgun Tokugawa Ieyasu paid his respects at Kanda Shrine. Due in part to the proximity of the Kanda Shrine to Akihabara, the shrine has become a mecca for the technophiles who frequent Akihabara.

