Go to Veronika Jorjobert's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and blue table and chairs near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Travel
Santorini, Greece
Published on Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
santorini
greece
fira
restaurant
Sunset Images & Pictures
terrace
summer afternoon
furniture
table
dining table
home decor
patio
tablecloth
chair
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
flagstone
outdoors
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Greece
28 photos · Curated by Lucas Couceiro
greece
outdoor
building
Greek Island Cats
399 photos · Curated by Mmoira Mayberry
island
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
restaurant
92 photos · Curated by Yulia Krijanovski
restaurant
Food Images & Pictures
meal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking