Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Architectural lines
989 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture
Tiny People in a Big World
230 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Evening
26 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
Sports Images
human
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
shorts
People Images & Pictures
charlotte
nc
usa
sphere
Sports Images
Sports Images
team
team sport
footwear
shoe
sleeve
leisure activities
skin
Free pictures