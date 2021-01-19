Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Caroline Attwood
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
creme
cream
finger
eating
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Miami & Flamingo feel
67 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
miami
Beach Images & Pictures
Minimal Black and White
82 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Creatures
739 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
pet