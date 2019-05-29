Go to Ashim D’Silva's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green-leafed plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Published on FUJIFILM, X100T
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

cactus
HD Blue Wallpapers
stellenbosch
south africa
plant
cacti
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
field
group
garden
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds

Related collections

Sow Gracefully Rooted
8 photos · Curated by Christy Badger
plant
flora
vase
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking