Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PM Shamika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gampaha, Sri Lanka
Published
on
October 7, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
gampaha
sri lanka
banana
HD Orange Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
fruit cuts
avocado
papaya
healthy life
mango
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
grapes
citrus fruit
Public domain images
Related collections
Mountain Majesty
1,180 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers