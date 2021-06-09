Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Langwallner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Residenz Fountain in Salzburg
Related tags
fountain
HD City Wallpapers
austria
salzburg
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial
Foliage
201 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images