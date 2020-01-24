Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
guy
portrait
canon
video
rode
zeiss
microphone
human
People Images & Pictures
video gaming
electronics
video camera
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Portraits & People
360 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
People Images & Pictures
portrait
human
Youtuber
12 photos · Curated by mart dog
youtuber
camera
human
MBO SL
60 photos · Curated by Julie van der Meiden
human
electronic
desk