Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
noelle
@noellejlee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
eating
Cute Images & Pictures
kitty
stray
stray cat
feral
Orange Backgrounds
orange cat
hungry
petting
petting cat
manx
mammal
abyssinian
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Friends
207 photos · Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Aerial
119 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
All Nations
217 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait