Go to Andre Bernhardt's profile
@blurredpictures
Download free
snow covered mountain under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mount Cook, New Zealand
Published on Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Short stop on Mount Cook Road, looking towards Aoraki.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking