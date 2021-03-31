Go to Sunny Tank's profile
Available for hire
Download free
3 men in red robe
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Little Monk's

Related collections

Leh/Ladakh
12 photos · Curated by naushaba khatoon
leh
ladakh
building
Meraki
76 photos · Curated by naushaba khatoon
meraki
india
human
travel
5 photos · Curated by pratyunsha dongre
Travel Images
ladakh
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking