Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sunny Tank
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Little Monk's
Related tags
red color
HD Kids Wallpapers
ladakh
monestery
monks
smiley face
human
People Images & Pictures
monk
building
monastery
housing
architecture
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Leh/Ladakh
12 photos
· Curated by naushaba khatoon
leh
ladakh
building
Meraki
76 photos
· Curated by naushaba khatoon
meraki
india
human
travel
5 photos
· Curated by pratyunsha dongre
Travel Images
ladakh
human