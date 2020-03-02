Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
INTERIORS
381 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Walls
91 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
weather
outdoors
fog
yosemite valley
ca
usa
mist
river
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
fir
abies
PNG images