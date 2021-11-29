Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oleh Morhun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ukraine
kharkiv
kharkiv oblast
duck in water
Water Backgrounds
rivers
lake
bird in water
ducks
autumn nature
park
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
Birds Images
duck
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
turtle
sea life
Free stock photos
Related collections
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures