Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tibor Pápai
@donpapas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
dress
human
People Images & Pictures
female
plant
fashion
robe
gown
face
Women Images & Pictures
evening dress
Wedding Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
bridegroom
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Textures
343 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers