Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Serena Naclerio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wien, Austria
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Malincholia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wien
austria
furniture
home decor
bed
bedroom
indoors
room
couch
curtain
chair
luggage
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos · Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers