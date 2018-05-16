Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anders Wetterstam
@wtterstam
Download free
Bergianska trädgården, Stockholm, Sweden
Published on
May 16, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
strange flowers
Share
Info
Related collections
Breakfast
56 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
pancake
Moody Landscapes
39 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
100
97 photos
· Curated by Monique Haen
100
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
flora
Weed Backgrounds
plant
bergianska trädgården
stockholm
sweden
seasoning
Food Images & Pictures
dill
Flower Images
Nature Images
Spring Images & Pictures
close-up
macro
petal
minimal
stem
bloom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images