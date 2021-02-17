Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Horgen, Schweiz
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zürichsee Fähre
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
horgen
schweiz
lake
boat
ferry
aerial
aerialview
ferryboat
lake zurich
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
lagoon
transportation
vehicle
dinghy
vessel
watercraft
Landscape Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Cape
36 photos
· Curated by Matt Brunini
cape
building
switzerland
All images
185 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Züri See
2 photos
· Curated by Miriam Schüler
yacht
HD Green Wallpapers
lagoon