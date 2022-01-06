Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Zeilstra
@hzeilstra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lupin
outdoors
garden
foxglove
Public domain images
Related collections
Humanity
245 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #95: Zach Klein
7 photos · Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creativity
60 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table