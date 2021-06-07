Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Katrin Hauf
@trine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
secret garden
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
herbs
Flower Images
tendril
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
acanthaceae
Animals Images & Pictures
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures