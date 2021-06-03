Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jack Bulmer
@jackbulmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kinderhook, NY, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kinderhook
ny
usa
building
lindenwald
martin van buren's residence
circa 1797
kinderhook ny
Grass Backgrounds
plant
housing
mansion
House Images
villa
lawn
cottage
Free images
Related collections
Architectural lines
993 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture
Business Tools & Symbols
946 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Heads up
85 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture