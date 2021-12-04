Go to Rachel Ellis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Portland, Oregon, USA
Published on samsung, SM-G930V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

portland
oregon
usa
japanese garden
japanese gardens
sand
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
path
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
bush
park
lawn
conifer
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

That was Brutal
50 photos · Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking