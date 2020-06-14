Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Saikat Das
@pixutter
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
#old coin
Related tags
india
Money Images & Pictures
coin
nickel
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos
· Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight