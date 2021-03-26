Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
2y.kang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Japan
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple going is for the purification of the soul.
Related tags
japan
temple
purification
Cool Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
cinematic
building
architecture
worship
shrine
Brown Backgrounds
flagstone
Free pictures
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
People
132 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
bright, white + light.
232 photos
· Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers