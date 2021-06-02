Go to Melanie Weidmann's profile
@mely320__photography
Download free
snow covered mountain under blue sky during daytime
snow covered mountain under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Eggli, Fanas, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

I captured a beautiful night sky in Eggli (Switzerland).

Related collections

Austria
140 photos · Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Perspective
234 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Flatlays
95 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking