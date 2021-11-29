Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dimitar Krastev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gelato
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
gelateria
ice cream cone
ice cream truck
gelato
ice cream shop
icecream
ice cream sundae
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
sweets
confectionery
icing
Cake Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Transportation
580 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Psalms Workbook
40 photos
· Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Pyro 🔥
48 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers