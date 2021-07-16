Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
July 16, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zürich after some stormy summer days in July 2021.
Related tags
zürich
schweiz
highway
after the storm
flood
zurich
crossroads
roads
HD Water Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
autobahn
road
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
freeway
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
bridge
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial Shots
169 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
aerial
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
All images
241 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
schweiz
outdoor
zürich
Zürich
91 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich