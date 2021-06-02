Go to Mapbox's profile
woman in black leather jacket points to laptop covered in stickers, sitting beside person in blue shirt with silver laptop
Featured in

Business & Work, Work, Original by design
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Two people working together on app development. Mapbox Uncharted ERG (mapbox.com/diversity-inclusion) created these images to encourage and enable everyone in tech to represent LGBTQIA+ people at work, including collaboration and teamwork, leadership, design, engineering, and mobile development. These photos are free for anyone to use, as long as the use contains attribution to Mapbox. For more information see bit.ly/QueerTechPhotosAnnounce. For the full collection visit https://bit.ly/3chojW5

