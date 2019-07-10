Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dave Willhite
@dwillhite
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bighorn Sheep lamb on Mt. Washburn in Yellowstone National park.
Related collections
animals
102 photos
· Curated by Sleepy Usagi
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Birds Images
Young Animals
76 photos
· Curated by Ednelí Monterrey
young animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Cute Animals
39 photos
· Curated by Judi Hall
cute animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
goat
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
pet
wildlife
antelope
wyoming
bighorn
bighorn sheep
sheep
Mountain Images & Pictures
lamb
baby animal
mt. washburn
yellowstone
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images