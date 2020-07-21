Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Miguel Ángel Escalera
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Calle Pasaje 16 de Septiembre 113, Toluca, Mexico
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Sometimes in Winter...
183 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter Tones
319 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Related tags
floor
flooring
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
calle pasaje 16 de septiembre 113
toluca
Mexico Pictures & Images
skylight
indoors
room
lobby
handrail
banister
interior design
arch
arched
convention center
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images