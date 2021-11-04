Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
DuoNguyen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kakegawa, Shizuoka, Japan
Published
on
November 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kakegawa
shizuoka
japan
plant
autumn leaves
blue color
Tree Images & Pictures
autumn nature
blue sky background
persimmon
Blue Backgrounds
natural
Nature Images
autum
autumn sky
Leaf Backgrounds
Spring Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beach Day
63 photos · Curated by Jordan Trang
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
outdoor
Sydney, Australia
79 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures