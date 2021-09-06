Go to Bianca Fazacas's profile
man holding round ball statue under blue sky during daytime
Warsaw Mermaid, Generała George’a Smitha Pattona, Warsaw, Poland
Published on Canon, EOS 1300D
The City's literature and tour guides say the mermaid decided to stay after stopping on a riverbank near the Old Town. Fishermen noticed something was creating waves, tangling nets, and releasing their fish. They planned to trap the animal, then heard her singing and fell in love. A rich merchant trapped and imprisoned the mermaid. Hearing her cries, the fishermen rescued her. Ever since, the mermaid, armed with a sword and a shield, has been ready to help protect the city and its residents.

