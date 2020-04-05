Free photo of a street-view in Amsterdam, during the corona threath. The city is very empty and quite. So the biker in red can take his chanche! It is a view over the Waterlooplein witn on the background the church Moses and Aaron - a catholic church, a building in neo-classical architecture style. It is in the light of early urban Spring, with sunlight and sharp shadows. Picture of 27 March 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van het Waterlooplein met Mozes en Aäronkerk op de achtergrond - tijdens de corona-crisis! Foto 27 maart 2020 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.