man in red jacket and blue denim jeans walking on sidewalk during daytime
man in red jacket and blue denim jeans walking on sidewalk during daytime
Amsterdam, NetherlandsPublished on

Free photo of a street-view in Amsterdam, during the corona threath. The city is very empty and quite. So the biker in red can take his chanche! It is a view over the Waterlooplein witn on the background the church Moses and Aaron - a catholic church, a building in neo-classical architecture style. It is in the light of early urban Spring, with sunlight and sharp shadows. Picture of 27 March 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van het Waterlooplein met Mozes en Aäronkerk op de achtergrond - tijdens de corona-crisis! Foto 27 maart 2020 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.

