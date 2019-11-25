Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jerry Wang
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Wuxi, Jiangsu, China
Published on
November 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The beginning of the winter season --- 冬季开始的序幕
Related collections
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Beauty + Make Up
211 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
jar
vase
potted plant
pottery
wuxi
jiangsu
china
herbs
planter
Food Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
Fruits Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
PNG images