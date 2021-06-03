Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamas Pap
@tamasp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cluj-Napoca, România
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Milk splashing in bowl full of cereal
Related tags
cluj-napoca
românia
cereal
food photography
cereal bowl
ring cereal
milk
splash
HD Orange Wallpapers
product
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
nut
pollen
produce
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
bean
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Ants perspective
72 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
plant
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Neon
238 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign