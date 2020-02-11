Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pongsawat Pasom
@pongsawat
Download free
วัดจันทาราม Nam Suem, Mueang Uthai Thani District, Uthai Thani, Thailand
Published on
February 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Corridors
110 photos
· Curated by dgb
corridor
floor
architecture
BG - Buildings
281 photos
· Curated by Sanne Wollin
building
architecture
arch
Sigourney Cross Portrait
4 photos
· Curated by Katie Lee
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
building
architecture
palace
mansion
housing
House Images
flooring
floor
corridor
วัดจันทาราม nam suem
mueang uthai thani district
uthai thani
thailand
indoors
Brown Backgrounds
pillar
column
church
Free images