Go to Marina Abrosimova's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in blue dress shirt sitting on white folding chair reading book
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Russia
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

russia
HD Blue Wallpapers
chair
furniture
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wood Wallpapers
sitting
plant
flooring
clothing
apparel
Flower Images
blossom
hardwood
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
couch
floor
shoe
Free stock photos

Related collections

Lights and Bulbs
401 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
tools & objects
394 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking