Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vijetha Surakanti
@vijetha_surakanti
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fern
Related collections
It's simple but very complex
232 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Light
422 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor