Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kat Snowden
@kat_snow
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, Washington, USA
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
seattle
washington
usa
fashion model
blanket hippie
granny square shrug
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
applique
Backgrounds
Related collections
green
452 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images