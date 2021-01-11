Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anna Gru
@gruu
Download free
Share
Info
Labská přehrada, Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechia
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
czechia
labská přehrada
špindlerův mlýn
lake
reflection
house by the lake
morning
foggy forest
sun rise
fog
river
HD Forest Wallpapers
czech nature
fjord
water dam
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Winter
34 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
INTERIORS
381 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers