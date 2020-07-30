Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
afiq fatah
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published
on
July 30, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A man walking while checking to his phone
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
kuala lumpur
federal territory of kuala lumpur
malaysia
highlight
shadow
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
apparel
clothing
walking
face
overcoat
coat
suit
photo
photography
path
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Retro Cameras
58 photos · Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic