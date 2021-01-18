Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Schiele
@schiepatrick
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
January 18, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leaves in the foreground
Related tags
germany
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
pine forest
pines
bokeh
foreground
Forest Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
leaves
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
vegetation
plant
ground
woodland
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Free pictures
Related collections
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor