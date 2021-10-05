Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ravi Palwe
@ravipalwe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA Q2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pen
lamy
lamy pen
writing
80s
Inspirational Images
old
Vintage Backgrounds
1980
page
text
Paper Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Free pictures
Related collections
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Go there together.
188 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers