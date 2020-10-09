Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jingyu Wu
@nugge
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
calf
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
antelope
wildlife
field
Free stock photos
Related collections
in your mind
347 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers
Inspiring
45 photos · Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Magical
31 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images