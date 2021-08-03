Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jernej Graj
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uluwatu, Pecatu, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Happy pregnant Balinese girl going into the swimming pool
Related tags
uluwatu
bali
indonesia
pecatu
badung regency
swimwear
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
pregnant
balinese
Flower Images
swimming pool
hindu
Summer Images & Pictures
indonesian girl
indonesian
bali indonesia
Love Images
frangipani
bali flower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fall
149 photos
· Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
views
303 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images