Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dominik Scythe
@drscythe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 10, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
ice
frost
makro
closeup
crystals
hibiscus
macro
natur
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
freezing
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Mountains
212 photos
· Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Study
752 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger