Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julie Wolpers
@jwolpers
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Elephant Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
outdoors
field
grassland
Elephant Images & Pictures
kenya
africa
Nature Images
savanna
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
Creative Commons images