Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mitte, Berlin, Deutschland
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn leaves in Berlin
Related tags
mitte
berlin
deutschland
autumn leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
altar
building
architecture
church
transportation
vehicle
Public domain images
Related collections
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Workspaces
72 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds